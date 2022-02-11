PAF’s Air Marshal Aamir Masood meets key US official in Pentagon

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) PAF, Air Marshal Aamir Masood called on Deputy Under Secretary Air Force (International Affairs) USAF, Ms Kelly Seybolt in Pentagon.

According to PAF spokesperson, dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, fleet sustainment programs, regional dynamics and scope for strengthening bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

In July 2020, the government had promoted Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aamir Masood to the rank of Air Marshal.

He has been served as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) at the Air Headquarters.

At that time, the government also promoted 10 Air Commodores as Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted Air Officers from General Duty (Pilot) branch included Air Vice Marshal Amir Rashid, Air Vice Marshal S. Fauad Masud Hatmi, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Jamal Arshad, Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad and Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar.

The promoted Air Officers from the Engineering branch include Air Vice Marshal Irfan Zaheer, Air Vice Marshal Asif Maqsood and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat.