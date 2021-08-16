PAF’s Air Commodore Muhammad Ikram-Ul-Haq promoted as Air Vice Marshal

The federal government has promoted Air Commodore Muhammad Ikram-Ul-Haq Noor to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ikram-Ul-Haq Noor was commissioned in A&SD Branch of Pakistan Air Force in February, 1989.

During his career, he has commanded an Administrative Wing in addition to serving as Director Admin at AHQs, Islamabad. The Air Officer has also rendered his services as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Administration).

He is a graduate of Command & Staff College, China. In recognition of his meritorious services he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

On June 16, the government promoted five Pakistan Air Force officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq, said a PAF media release.

Back in March, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/air-marshal-zaheer-ahmed-babar-made-new-pakistan-air-force-chief/