PAF wins CJCSC Ski championship

Malam Jabba

Pakistan’s two time winter Olympian Mohammad Karim’s gold medals in both Slalom and Giant Slalom events helped Pakistan Air Force clinch the 12th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ski Championship trophy at Malam Jabba Ski Resort, Swat today.

He was in supreme form in both runs of these categories leaving behind his rivals with huge margin. His village mate and former Olympian Mohammad Abbas got the Silver medal in Slalom event. Mir Nawaz of GB Scouts also had fabulous day as he got a Silver medal in the Giant Slalom and a Bronze in Slalom races, earning his team a second place on the podium.

It is the first time that Malam Jabba has hosted this prestigious event in the Winter Sports calendar of the country. Skiers from various Ski associations of the country participated in the championship in temperatures below freezing point. A large number of spectators and Ski lovers from all over the country came to witness the championship.

Meanwhile, PAF also dominated Shah Khan Ski Cup, which was held later in the day.—Agencies

