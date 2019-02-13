PAF Wing Commander (Retd) Tariq Habib Khan laid to rest with military honours

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander (Retd) Tariq Habib Khan, Sitara-i-Jurrat, war veteran of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, who died after prolonged illness, was laid to rest with military honours on Wednesday.

Funeral prayers of late Wing Commander (Retd) Tariq Habib Khan was held at PAF Base Nur Khan. The funeral prayers was attended by a large number of war veterans, senior civil and military officials of tri services and people from all walks of life. The family members and friends of the deceased were also present at the occasion.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has expressed sorrow on the sad demise of the great war veteran. Paying rich tributes to the war veteran, the Air Chief acknowledged the heroic deeds performed by the deceased during both the Indo-Pak wars.

The deceased was an exceptional fighter pilot and a patriotic Pakistani whose services for the motherland would be remembered for the time to come, the Air Chief added.

