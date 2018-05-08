PAF welcomes Thalassemia children at bases

Observer Report

Islamabad

To mark the World Thalassemia Day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) invited children suffering from Thalassemia to visit its bases at Sargodha and Lahore. The said visit was arranged by Sundas Foundation, a welfare organization working for the treatment of children suffering from this blood disease, said a press release issued here by directorate of media affairs of PAF on Monday.

These angelic souls had expressed their desire to spend time with the fighter pilots and ground crew of PAF. On their arrival at PAF Base Mushaf (Sargodha), the children were accorded warm welcome by the base authorities. These children first visited the history room of the base where they were briefed about the glorious chapters of history written by the personnel of this base. Later on, they were taken to the tarmac of the base, where they got excited to see various fighter jets including JF-17 Thunder, Mirage and F-7 aircraft.

They also interacted with the aerial defenders of the country and asked them questions regarding their professional responsibilities and family life. Icing on the cake for them was witnessing the flying activity in full swing leaving them spellbound.

The group also visited PAF Base, Lahore where they keenly witnessed various air defence equipment and radars. To make this event memorable, the visiting children were also presented gifts and PAF souvenirs at this occasion.