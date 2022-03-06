PAF-USAF air exercise ‘Falcon Talon’ ends

The bilateral air exercise ‘Falcon Talon’ between Pakistan Air Force and the United States Air Force culminated at an operational base of PAF on Saturday.

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Pakistan Air Force along with the United States Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan, Angela Aggeler witnessed the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise ‘Falcon Talon’.

The exercise, started on February 26 with the deployment of USAF fighter jets at an operational base, was aimed at interoperability in complex air operations in realistic contemporary scenarios.

Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, Air Marshal Zahid congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the exercise.

He also appreciated the air and ground crew for the smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise. He added that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that this exercise would certainly enable both the air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting interoperability.