PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan (VIDEO)

By
Web Desk
-
113

PESHAWAR – A trainer aircraft of Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission.

In a statement, PAF confirmed a Super Mushshak training aircraft survived the crash-landing, and a board of inquiry would be constituted to investigate the crash.

The pilots of the flying machine remained safe in the accident, while no human loss was reported on the ground.

Several clips of the crash are doing rounds on the internet shows, local residents rushing to the crash site. People were seen filming the wrecked jet.

Last year, two pilots of the Pakistan Air Force lost their lives in a crash during routine sorties.

The crashed aircraft is the latest variant of basic flight training aircraft which is mostly used to train aspiring pilots.

2 pilots martyred in PAF get crash

