PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan (VIDEO)

PESHAWAR – A trainer aircraft of Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission.

In a statement, PAF confirmed a Super Mushshak training aircraft survived the crash-landing, and a board of inquiry would be constituted to investigate the crash.

The pilots of the flying machine remained safe in the accident, while no human loss was reported on the ground.

Several clips of the crash are doing rounds on the internet shows, local residents rushing to the crash site. People were seen filming the wrecked jet.

PAF training aircraft crash landed in a farm field in Mardan area. Reportedly, the pilot is safe Alhumdulillah!!! Note: time and date of video is not known. pic.twitter.com/ZVfgikzVdW — Syed Abid Hussain Turabi (@turabi_abid) February 8, 2023

پاک فضائیہ کا تربیتی طیارہ حادثے کا شکار ہو گیا

پاک فضائیہ کے تربیتی مشاق طیارے نے مردان کے قریب کھتیوں میں ہنگامی لینڈنگ کی،

حادثے میں طیارے کے دونوں پائلٹ محفوظ رہے۔ترجمان پاک فضائیہ#PAF #Mardan pic.twitter.com/1ATNnzo6rc — Makran Today (@MakranToday) February 8, 2023

Last year, two pilots of the Pakistan Air Force lost their lives in a crash during routine sorties.

The crashed aircraft is the latest variant of basic flight training aircraft which is mostly used to train aspiring pilots.