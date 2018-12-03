PAF to be made compassionate organization for persons with disabilities

Staff Reporter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Monday said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will be made a compassionate organization for persons with special needs. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony arranged to mark International Day of the Persons with Disabilities at Nur Khan Auditorium Air Headquarters here, a press release said.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood delivered the opening speech in which he highlighted masses’ responsibilities to make society more inclusive for the persons with special needs.

The Air Chief Marshal Mujahid said, “We all have gathered here for awareness regarding children with special needs.” He said the PAF has always focused on bringing the persons with special needs in the mainstream and make them a useful member of society.

The students from the PAF special school Islamabad sang the National Anthem and performed different skits on the stage. The United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been annually observed on December 3, around the world since 1992. This year, theme for the day has been “Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”. The PAF as an endeavor to bring these children in the mainstream has established thirteen special schools in various cities of Pakistan, which are providing quality education to these children, using modern audio-visual teaching techniques along with parent counseling.

