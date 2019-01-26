PAF takes pride in its futuristic, dynamic approach: Air Chief

Staff Reporter

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has said PAF took pride in its futuristic and dynamic approach, stating, “where it is always open to new ideas”, Air Chief expressed these view while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 51st Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), said a press release received here on Friday.

The Air Chief further said, “At this juncture, you are academically well equipped and conceptually better geared to make positive contribution to enhancing operational preparedness of PAF.” He urged the graduating officers to make consistent efforts for grooming of younger fighter pilots and controllers, which was extremely vital for overall war preparedness of PAF.

He added that combat training in PAF could be maintained at highest pedestal only if they remain sensitive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to meet them in line with emerging modern concepts.

The Air Chief also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ahmed Sami while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Asif Gulzar. Earlier on his arrival, Air Commodore Fauad Hatmi, Base Commander, PAF Base Mushaf, received the Air Chief. The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.

