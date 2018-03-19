PAF, SE Deptt ink agreement for Cadet College in Fort Munro

Salim Ahmed

An agreement was signed between Punjab School Education Department and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), under which the Cadet College will be set up in Fort Munro area of Dera Ghazi Khan. The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Khan Laghari, Air Chief Marshal and other officials.

Secretary School Department of Education, Dr. Allah Bakhash Malik as of Punjab Government and Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi signed the agreement. Government of Punjab will provide 100 acres of land for the establishment of Cadet College and Welfare City in Fort Munro and will also provide a grant of one billion. While addressing the participants of the event, CM Punjab said that the establishment of Cadet College in Fort Munro is a very cheerful moment for me and further added that agreement between Punjab government and PAF in this regard is a welcoming step. He said that the plan for establishing Cadet College in Fort Munro for the welfare of the society is a hallmark which will facilitate not only the inhabitants of Dera Ghazi Khan but whole Pakistan.

He said that we have full confidence in the professional capabilities of PAF which has the ability to defeat enemies badly also its services for the well-being of society are appreciable. He said this project of Special Education Centre with the cooperation of PAF and Government of Punjab will be a role model. CM said that services of Chief of PAF, Air chief Marshall Sohail Aman related to the defence are undeniably imperative however his valuable services in the field of education to improve living standard of common man cannot be ignored. Sohail Aman is a pride of PAF and he is leaving after playing the best innings. CM further added that he has multiplied the glory of PAF by four times and his efforts to ensure security of air boundaries of our motherland are commendable.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman while addressing the participants of ceremony said that providing education and other facilities to public is a joyful and gratifying honour for me. Not only a Cadet College or public school but Fort Munro will look like a great city.

He said that PAF is the pride of our nation as it is now self-sufficient for making modern appliances also its aircraft and other instruments are self-exemplary. He said that on the establishment of educational institutions, we are grateful to Punjab government for their cooperation as we have to rely on education and technology if we want to change the destiny of our country and nation. Moreover he added CM Punjab has made a great contribution in the mission of public service and assured that PAF will meet the expectations of nation.

The function was attended by Federal Minister for Water and Power & Chairman FMDA Sardar Awais Ahmad Laghari, Provincial Ministers Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Jamal Khan Laghari, Air Marshal ® Qazi Javed, Air Martial ® Jamshed, Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Air Vice Marshal ® Hamid Khawaja, Chief Secretary, officials of PAF and provincial secretaries. Before this Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman called on Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and discussed various issues related to the establishment of Cadet College in Fort Munro.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the professional services of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman in the agreement signing ceremony between Punjab Government and Pakistan Air Force for formation of Fort Minro Cadet College.

While conversing after signing the agreement, CM said that this ceremony will be the last of the initiatives of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman for good purpose and public welfare nevertheless the way he has focused on promotion of education and social services along with his professional responsibilities will always be remembered.

Participants of ceremony also acknowledged the services of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman with a huge round of applause. Sohail Aman appreciated the spirit of cooperation by the Punjab Government during his speech.