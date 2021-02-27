PAF releases special song on Operation Swift Retort anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force has released a new song to celebrate the second anniversary of its Operation Swift Retort against India two years ago.

The song, “Sadaa-e-Pakistan”, is sung by Ali Hamza and directed by Zohaib Kazi.

Featuring Pakistani pilots’ impressive flying and visuals on enemy alert, the song is inspiring and heartwarming. As Ali Hamza sings the song, visuals of the crashed MiG-21 Bison Indian fighter can also be seen in the video.

The PAF had shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27, 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4n26TPlL-I

Operation Swift Retort

The Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan’s airspace that had harmed a few trees and a wild crow.

PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the line of control.

On March 1 in 2019, Pakistan handed over the IAF pilot to India authorities as a gesture of goodwill, never acknowledged by the hardline Hindu government in New Delhi.