PAF, PSF, Serena Hotels announce Int’l Squash Tournaments

Staff Reporter

Serena Hotels, in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Squash Federation, held a press conference announcing the beginning of the Serena Hotels Chief of the Air Staff International for Men with Prize money of $ 30000/- and Serena Hotels Pakistan International Squash Tournament for Women with Prize money of $ 10,000/- in Islamabad starting from September 10 till September 14, 2018.

Serena Hotels decided four years ago to reclaim the legacy of squash in Pakistan under it Sports Diplomacy initiative. Since the inception of the Serena Hotels-Chief of Air Staff International Squash Championship, there has been an increase in local squash tournaments and championships and increasing numbers of international players are coming to Pakistan to compete. This year world ranking players from Austria, Egypt, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Netherland and Thailand have confirmed their participation and will compete with Pakistani players.

Sports Diplomacy is an integral part of Serena’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities. Sports are an important medium for bringing people together and participation in sports helps in improve leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle and presenting a positive image of the country internationally.

Mr. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “Pakistan has a tradition of excellence in many sports but in recentyears it has been harder for our players to excel in competitive sports internationally. Up to 25 years ago Pakistani squash players were the best in the world and every person in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp