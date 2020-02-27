PAF prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor’s arrogance: Air Chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday said that the Pakistan Air Force is and would remain reassuring fundamental of national defence as Pakistan celebrated Surprise Day.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addressed a ceremony, attended by various dignitaries, held at the Air Headquarters to commemorate the first anniversary of Operation Swift Retort when the PAF conducted a retaliatory attack after India’s botched Balakot airstrike and termed the mission as a resounding victory.

Mujahid Anwar Khan said, “Pakistan Air Force living up to its legacy yet again made its mark through professional excellence and valour. Prompt, measured and surprising response busted the aggressor’s arrogance. “No doubt our successes are attributed to blessings of Allah. Decades-long hard work, investment in PAF operational capacity by our predecessors and the heroic acts of our personnel, let there be no doubt that PAF is and would remain reassuring fundamental of national defence.

“Despite these PAF has continued on the path of professional consolidation over the last two decades while we solidified our professional training, capability enhancement remained our primary pursuit through indenization.

“Today our platforms complemented by advance precision weaponry follow illustrate successful realisation of our homegrown technological pursuits alongside we place special emphasis on human resource development and force multipliers in making robust architecture of Pakistan Air Force.

“My comrades while I assure Pakistani nation on the preparedness of PAF to counter threats we will not compromise on sovereignty or territorial integrity of Pakistan. “Remember, professionally we are second to none. Along with other services, PAF remains poised to the defence of Pakistan. More significant in last year February was your professional superiority and lethality. We performed as a team.