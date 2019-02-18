PAF planes escort Saudi Crown Prince

Islamabad

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia received a glorious welcome as the Royal aircraft entered the Pakistani airspace, formations of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcons escorted His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, who arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit Sunday. The PAF aircraft received the Royal aircraft as it entered the Pakistani airspace and escorted it till it’s landing at PAF Base Nur Khan.

It is PAF’s unique tradition of welcoming the visiting heads of states/ governments of the brotherly countries whenever they are on their official visits to Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp