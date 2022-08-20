PAF pays tribute to Shaheed Rashid Minhas on his 51st martyrdom anniversary

Islamabad: To pay homage to Pakistan’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the Directorate General Public Relations (Air Force) has released a short documentary on his 51st martyrdom anniversary.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on 17 February 1951. Having a dream of defending the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got commission on 14 March 1971 in the 51st GD (P) course. He was later posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Manipur (Masroor) for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah.

On 20 August 1971, an unforgettable saga of bravery was crafted with his ultimate sacrifice.

On this fateful day, Rashid vanquished the iniquitous intentions of his instructor pilot Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rahman, who tried to hijack his training jet T-33 towards India.

Rashid battled to take back the controls of the aircraft and finally prefered to crash the plane before it could cross the border. The brave son of soil accepted to sacrifice his life but didn’t allow the country’s dignity to be tarnished.

In recognition of Rashid Minhas’s supreme sacrifice and indelible courage, the Government of Pakistan awarded him with the highest gallantry award Nishan-e-Haider. He will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations.

