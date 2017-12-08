PAF ordered to shoot down drones including US: Air Chief

Pak to send astronauts into space in 2 years

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has said that the PAF has been given orders to shoot down any drones, including those of the US, if they violate the country’s airspace.

Soahil Aman said this while addressing the opening ceremony of AirTech’17 at the Air University, Islamabad on Thursday. Aman said that the attack on Kamra Air Base was the biggest and most unfortunate tragedy in the PAF’s history.

“We suffered a lot of losses in the incident but did not lose our morale. In fact, we have continued the fight against extremism with unflinching vigour and resolve since then, transforming the PAF into a much stronger force.”

Talking about the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan, the air chief was of the opinion that where dozens of countries in the world had failed, the PAF had been successful in bringing about peace.

“Even Indian defence officials attest to our successes on the battlefield,” Aman boasted. The PAF chief also informed the gathering that in the attack on Kamra Air Base, terrorists managed to destroy one PAF SAB plane completely, and inflicted considerable damage upon another.

“An international organisation wanted $287 million to cover the material damage that the PAF sustained in the attack, but Pakistan’s bright, young scientists and engineers added two new, fully-functioning fighter planes to our fleet at a fraction of the cost,” Aman said.

“After the attack on Kamra Air Base, not only did we set out to make the PAF better and stronger, but we were also determined to guide the nation towards self-sufficiency. Now, Pakistan will make its own fighter jets.”

The Air Chief told that PAF started making weapons itself after America stopped the supply. Pakistan Air Force built JF-17 when the delivery of F-16 jets was suspended, Sohail told. He further added that JF-17 is better than F-16 in four disciplines.

Sohail Aman informed that PAF is soon going to make 5th-generation fighter planes under “Project Azm” by itself. The air force will be able to sell weapons after fulfilling own needs by 2020, and will launch a new satellite as well, he told.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman also announced that Pakistan will be able to send astronauts into space with the collaboration of China within two years.

The Air Chief Marshal also talked about Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, and said they helped in eliminating militants and extremism.

He stressed that there was no shortage of talent in the country, but rather that the keen minds present here needed a platform on which to showcase their exceptional talents to the world.

Discussing security issues at large, the PAF chief noted that the region the country was based in was beset by different challenges and difficulties at the moment.

“Pakistan is unfortunate in the sense that our neighbours are trying to harm us. India, being our sworn enemy, was behind the attack on Kamran Air Base.