PAF made a new history in war against terrorism: Askari

Salim Ahmed

Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Saturday.

According to a handout issued here, professional activities of PAF and matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting held at the CM office.

The chief minister conveyed his best wishes to the Air Vice Marshal over taking charge as the Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command PAF. He paid tribute to the PAF for excellent professional capabilities and protecting air space of Pakistan.

He said, “PAF has excellent professional capabilities and it is considered to be among the best air forces of the world.”

He said PAF had glowing history of protecting air space of Pakistan with bravery and courage and the whole nation is proud of officers and troops of PAF who have rendered sacrifices for peace and defence of the country.

Askari said PAF had written a new history in the war against terrorism. The interim chief minister said apart from rendering excellent services for the defence of air space of the country, PAF is also playing wonderful role for the better of society.

He said PAF had rendered praiseworthy role in the sectors of education and health, and always taken part in disaster management activities effectively.

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi says the government will ensure implementation of the framework given by the Election Commission for holding general elections in a transparent and peaceful manner.

In an interview, he said administrative arrangements are being made in the light of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said bureaucracy has been shuffled and adequate security measures are being taken for the purpose. He said the caretaker government will make it sure that every political party has equal opportunity to contest election and people have freedom to elect representatives of their choice.

To a question, Hasan Askari Rizvi said if any political party has any complaint; it will be looked into and also addressed accordingly. He said the caretaker government has no political agenda, and its primary objective is to hold free and fair elections. Responding to another question, the Caretaker Chief Minister said the media has an important role in respect of monitoring fairness elections.

He urged people to come out of houses on polling day to use their right to franchise. He said high turnout will enhance credibility of elections and strengthen democracy in the country.