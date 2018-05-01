PAF lends hand to CAA for smooth conduct of operations at IIA

Staff Reporter

Following the tradition of assisting national organizations and the instructions of its senior leadership, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has lent a hand to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for smooth and safe conduct of operations at the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport (IIA). In coordination with and on request of CAA a C-130 flight with passengers and luggage landed at the newly constructed runway of the airport on Friday to assess instrument landing pattern and the quality of the landing strip, said a statement issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

Earlier, various PAF aircraft including light weight Super Mushshak trainer to PAF Hercules Transport aircraft had also landed at the runway, paving its way for the successful landing of the first PIA mock flight at the airport.

To de-conflict the air traffic, PAF in consultation with CAA air traffic controllers has readjusted its flying training areas and routes for smooth approach paths of New Islamabad International Airport.

Moreover, PAF has also established a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control Squadron, manned by qualified controllers to ensure the smooth air traffic flow round-the-clock at the new airport. Acting Director General CAA, Air Vice Marshal Usaid-ur-Rehman Usmani has acknowledged the vigorous support of PAF in running the new airport and expressed the hope that this mega project would usher in a new era of prosperity of country.—APP