PAF int’l seminar at IDEAS-2018

Staff Reporter

Karachi

On the 3rd day of IDEAS-2018, Pakistan Air Force held an International Seminar on “Self Reliance through Research, Innovation & Development” at Expo Centre Karachi. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force attended the seminar as a keynote speaker.

Visiting delegates, ambassadors, veterans, senior serving and retired defence personnel, Pakistan based foreign Defence / Air Attaches and select government and civil officials also attended the seminar. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training), delivered the inaugural address.

Highlighting the importance of Research and Innovation in self-reliance, the Air Chief said, “Air and space power today has evolved into a commonly recognized source of national strength. From space based platforms to UAVs and UCAVs, modern machines are constantly being developed to further expand the role of airpower.

In this regard research innovation and development played a vital role. Indeed, forums like the present one afford rare opportunities for linking together, Sharing ideas as well as benefiting from each other experiences”. He further said, “Recognizing the multi faceted benefits and need of combined operations, PAF has established a hub for advanced training activities at PAF Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE).

This institute will provide opportunity to not only PAF but also friendly Air Forces to test and hone the skills of fighting elements in various training courses and exercises”.

Encompassing the theme, seven speakers delivered lectures/ presentations in the much-awaited seminar.

Nigerian Air Chief was the prominent keynote speaker and besides 04 speakers from Pakistan Air Force, guest speakers from Turkish and Sri Lanka Air Force shared their views on this important aspect of national progress.

Share on: WhatsApp