PAF Hercules wins laurels for country at Royal Air Tattoo Show

Air Chief applauds contingent for raising Pakistan flag high in Int’l event

Islamabad

It was a moment of joy for the PAF when PAF C-130 aircraft was adjudged runner up in the prestigious Royal International Air Tattoo Show-2018, at UK. An aesthetically painted PAF C-130 was honored out of 300 aircraft in this mega show.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff PAF also arrived at the venue to witness the static display of the No 6 squadron’s Hercules. He was briefed about the various photographs and paintings which have been put on display in the aircraft. He congratulated the PAF contingent for their excellent performance and raising the country’s flag high in the mega event.

Talking to the PAF contingent, he appreciated their efforts for achieving this honor and hoped that it would go a long way in projecting the soft image of the country across the world. PAF C-130 stole the show with its attractive & artistically painted color scheme. The participating military and civilian aircraft included USAF F-35A, French Air Force Rafale C, German Air Force Tornado IDS and RAF Red Arrows on display at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Earlier, the Air Chief attended Chief of the Air Staff’s Air Power Conference with a theme ‘Building the Next Generation Air Force’. The conference was the highlight of a week of events celebrating the Royal Air Force’s Centenary in London.

Senior Government Ministers, high-ranking officials and up to 60 international air chiefs from across the world attended the Air Power Conference. Presently Air Chief is on an official visit of UK, on the invitation of Royal Air Force, to further boost the strong ties between two great air forces and friendly countries alike.—INP

