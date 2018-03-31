PAF helicopters extinguish fire on Margalla hills

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) provided helicopters to extinguish fire that erupted on Margalla hills here Thursday night. The helicopters’ facility had been provided on the special request of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Army personnel had also been dispatched to protect the population of Kalajar villages from the fire, which had erupted in parts of Margalla Hills behind Daman-e-Koh and the Naval Headquarters on Thursday night, with the flames spreading at a slower pace on Friday.

The flames behind Daman-e-Koh were brought under control by the locals, who usually use sticks to put out forest fires, as firefighters were unable to reach these areas on short notice.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials said the fire was not seasonal, which are usually caused by scorching summer temperatures. Officials were trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

However, they do suspect that the fire must have been caused by human error, such as a cigarette.—APP

