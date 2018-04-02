PAF declares Captain’s mysterious death as suicide

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in its investigation report conveyed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said that the mysterious death of Group Captain Rizwan Attique was suicide.

Director Legal Service PAF, Sohail Ahmed in response to a petition filed by Attique’s widow, Tanzeela Khan, stated that the woman’s husband had committed suicide as he feared the consequences of an inquiry into his alleged corruption.

Giving a detailed background of the events before the death of the officer, the written reply stated: “During his service, the petitioner’s husband became involved in embezzlement, misappropriation, malpractices and collusion with various civilian contractors against service interest. Consequently.

A Board of Inquiry was ordered at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on July 05, 2017 to probe into his alleged illegal activities.

“The deceased officer committed suicide as a remorse for his involvement in misappropriation and as a fear for loss of image in society, which he had built for last many years,” the reply further stated.

It said: “Group Captain Rizwan committed suicide. On July 10, 2017 he was found hanging from a window grille using bed-sheet in his room at the Officers Mess, Islamabad.

“He was immediately shifted to PAF Hospital where he was declared as ‘brought dead’.

Later, his body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.”

The reply claimed that PIMS confirmed that the officer had committed a suicide.

The reply alleged that the petitioner filed the petition only to malign the PAF.