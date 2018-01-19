PAF continues to improve defence capabilities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force addressed the faculty and students of Rawalpindi Medical University today. The topic of his lecture was “Leadership, Education and Society Development”. On his arrival, he was received by Professor Muhammad Umar, Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University.

Addressing the audience, the Air Chief said that Pakistani nation and the armed forces fought the war against terrorists with supreme courage and determination. He added that armed forces of Pakistan were fully committed to safeguard the sovereignty of our country. He termed the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder a symbol of national pride and said that PAF would continue its journey of indigenization to further improve its defence capabilities.

The Air Chief highlighted various projects being launched by PAF including inauguration of Aviation City at Kamra and a new operational Base at Bholari near Karachi. He also apprised the audience about the various welfare and nation building measures being taken by PAF.