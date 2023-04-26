PAF contingent lands in Konya to dazzle Turkish skies in multinational drill Anatolian Eagle 2023

ANKARA – Pakistan Air Force delegation has arrived in Turkey to join the multinational air exercise Anatolian Eagle 2023 which aimed to maximize the interoperability between participating nations.

Turkish Air Force is hosting the drill which has brought together some of the best pilots who will showcase impeccable skills in the skies of the transcontinental nation.

In a tweet, Director General Public Relations Pakistan Air Force shared a tweet, saying the Pakistani contingent, consisting of F-16 fighter jets, air, and ground crews, arrived at the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, to participate in the Anatolian Eagle 2023 exercise.

Pakistan Air Force contingent comprising of F-16 fighter jets, air and ground crews arrives at 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya Turkiye to participate in exercise Anatolian Eagle – 2023. The exercise is one of the largest and most complex joint air force exercises in the world. pic.twitter.com/pizD8CKrgA — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) April 25, 2023

The air forces spokesperson said the drills aimed at exercise is one of the largest and most complex joint air force exercises in the world, and it aims to promote interoperability between countries besides providing an opportunity for shared learning.

In Anatolian Eagle 2023, pilots coming from at least five nations will face a situation akin to a realistic aerial war. Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK, are also taking part in the seventh consecutive edition of the exercise.

Pakistan Air Force would use F-16C/D fighter jets whereas the Royal Saudi Air Force would bring F-15SAs. Qatar participating with brand new Eurofighter jets while the UAE force comes with F-16 Block 60 aircraft; the United Kingdom Royal Air Force will bring Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The multi-national exercise will help participants benefit from each other’s diverse experiences and different aircraft operations.