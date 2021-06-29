PAF chief honoured with Legion of Merit by Turkish military

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was conferred with Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces in recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of collaboration and ties between the two air forces.

Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ presented the medal during a ceremony.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu is on a four-day official visit to Turkey to hold meetings with the senior military leadership of Turkey.

He separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Mr. Hulusi AKAR, Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler and General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ.

Air Chf Mshl Zaheer Ahmed Baber, separately called on Min for National Def, Mr. Hulusi AKAR & Chf of Turkish Gen Staff, Gen Yaşar GÜLER.

Ways to promote Pak-Turk def ties, specially b/w the 2 air forces thru experience sharing & relying on strengths of each side, were discussed. pic.twitter.com/heHUNMR8jx — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) June 29, 2021

During the meetings, he discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, particularly between the two air forces through mutual experience sharing as well as relying on the respective strengths of each side.

During his meeting with General Hasan, both officials held detailed discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. The discussion also included exchange & training of pilots between PAF and TurAF.