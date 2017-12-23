PAF, Army, Navy, Wapda in SF of national volleyball c’ship

Lahore

Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army breezed into the semifinals of the National Men Volleyball Championship after winning their respective ties on Friday the POF Sports Complex.

In the last leg of the quarterfinal league PAF defeated Army 3-1 (24- 26, 25-17, 36-34, 26-24), said the information made available here. Despite the loss, soldiers made it to the last four due to better position on points table.

The match between PAF and Army turned out to be the most thrilling match of the Championship to date. It was a test of their temperament, skill and experience which they demonstrated to their fullest. Particularly, the third game was a real test of their nerves in which they toiled hard to get points which continued to tilt either side at even pace. Dawood, Fahad and Shiraz of PAF effectively checked the magic of Hadir and Fakhar of the Army. Dawood and Muhammad Sayyad smashed hard in the gaps created by blunders of their opponents. Trailing at 21-23, Haider and Saleem Iqbal earned two points for the Army making it 23 each. From there the war of nerves started which ended at 36-34 in PAF’s favour who showed more composure than their opponents.

The match between Wapda and Navy will be played late tonight (Friday) but both the teams are already qualified for the semi finals due to their victorious run in the event.

The result of that match will decide the teams for the first and second semifinals. PAF will play with the looser of Wapda Vs Navy match while Army will play with the winners of Wapda Vs Navy match.—APP