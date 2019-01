Peshawar

PAF Academy Asghar Khan won the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Inter-Base Golf Championship 2019 held at Peshawar Golf Club on Monday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony.

The chief guest awarded trophies and prizes to the winners.

PAF Base Peshawar and PAF Base Mushhaf took away the second and third net prizes respectively.—APP

