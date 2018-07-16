PAEC working for socio-economic development of country: Chairman

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem has said that his organization is engaged in multidisciplinary programs for the socio economic development of the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of two-week long 43rd International Nathiagali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs in Islamabad Monday, he said the PAEC is fully involved in generation of electricity by using nuclear power.

He said all the four Chashma Nuclear Power Plants are contributing more than 1300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The Chairman said two Nuclear Power Plants are being constructed in Karachi to produce 2200 megawatt of electricity, under the energy security plan 2005.

He said work on Chashma-5 has also been initiated and efforts are also being made to acquire additional sites for construction of nuclear power plants in all the provinces.

He said that PAEC was active in collaboration with many international organizations such as International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), ICTP and SESAME.

Pakistan has been an active member of world’s largest scientific research CERN since long and CERN has always contributed positively by sending faculty and students for this college, he said.

He further informed that this year, we have benefit of very distinguished forty foreign professor’s who travelled all the way to share the advancement of science at this forum.

The Chairman PAEC informed the audience that DG IAEA, H.E. Yukiya Amano during his recent visit to Pakistan appreciated the standards that Pakistan is maintaining at various nuclear facilities and installations.

The Chairman quoted Mr. Amano who said “Everywhere, I went, it was clear that Pakistan has the knowledge and the pool of peoples who are dedicated to do this job”. DG IAEA appreciated the comprehensive nature of PAEC program on peaceful use of nuclear technology as well as strong efforts being made in the safety and security of its nuclear installations.

Addressing the gathering, former Chairman PAEC, Engr. Parvez Butt, NI,HI,SI said the hallmark of scientific pursuit is that it knows no boundaries.

It brings in its wake a harmony and unity as is exemplified by conferences such as this International Nathiagali Summer College, where we can see people from different countries, or from different origins, speaking different languages, and all having the same goal the pursuit of knowledge, he said.

He appreciated the remarkable ability of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to hold the Nathiagali Summer College without any break for the last 43 years.

He further said that Pakistan is fortunate to have been richly endowed with bright and young people who will one day be leading this nation.

“It is our job to educate them, to introduce them to the challenges of science and technology and to provide them with an opportunity to grow to become useful and productive citizens of a modern Pakistan,” he said.

Pervez Butt congratulated PAEC for timely completion of C-3 and C-4 and hoped that K-2 and K-3 would also be completed in due time.

“We certainly need more electrical energy, and I am sure that nuclear energy will remain an important part of the energy production program.” He also appreciated the very productive efforts of PAEC in the field of agriculture, industry, and especially cancer diagnostic and treatment care that it has established across the country.

This success has been largely possible as PAEC has been investing in human resource development and producing manpower for its specific needs.

The Scientific Secretary of the College Dr Manzoor Ikran has informed the audience that during the last 42 years over 1000 eminent scientists including 7 Nobel Laureates shared their knowledge and experience with thousands of scientists from the universities, colleges and R&D institutes in Pakistan and over thousand foreign scientists from around the globe.

This year, a rich mix of scientific activities such as Applications of Synchrotron Light Sources, Pulsed Power Physics and Technology, SMR and Innovative Hybrid Energy Systems, Applications of Medical Physics and Bio-photonics and Predisposal & Disposal of radioactive waste and spent-fuel management are offered at International Nathiagali Summer College.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from scientific institutions and academia.

