PAEC treating 0.9m cancer patients every year

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem Friday said 900,000 cancer patients get treatment every year from the 18 hospitals established by PAEC.

He was speaking at the 22nd Congress organized by PAEC and Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology.

He said PAEC was working for diagnosis of cancer and treatment and cancer patients were getting facilities in 18 hospitals in different big and small cities of the country. PAEC established the first hospital in 1961, he added.

A cancer hospital would be set up in Gilgit , one more was being planned in Narowal while the Prime Minister Azad Kashmir had assured of his cooperation in setting up cancer hospital in Muzaffarabad. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was playing its role in important sectors including energy and agriculture, he added.

He stressed that more hospitals were needed to be established and the government of Pakistan would extend cooperation to PAEC in providing healthcare facilities. The government had given Rs 30 billion to PAEC for upgradation of hospitals and maintenance of equipment. “We needed more doctors and equipment.”

Naeem said the conference would help in exchange of knowledge and learning new ways for timely diagnosis of disease.—APP