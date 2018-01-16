PAEC screened more than 500 cancer patients free in ICT

More than 500 patients of cancer especially breast cancer were screened free of cost in Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) hospitals during the last year in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Spokesman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Shahid Riaz Khan told APP that they have organized number of events throughout the country to create awareness among people including seminars, workshops, symposiums, walks etc.

“Our objective is to apprise people that cancer can be treated if diagnosed at earlier stage.”

He informed that currently 35 hospitals were providing cancer treatment in the country among which 18 were running under PAEC, adding that these PAEC hospitals catered 80 percent of the patients.

Moreover, he added, three hospitals are also providing mobile clinic services for the patients of far flung areas who could not have access to reach hospitals themselves.

The three hospitals are BINO in Bahalwalpur, NIMRA in Jamshoro and JINUM in Gujaranwala, he shared.

He also asked people to contact directly to hospitals at the earliest stage of the disease rather than wasting their time and money to experience alternate treatments.—APP

