PAEC Girls College Chashma students win laurels in HSSC exam

Staff Reporter

A student of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Girls College Chashma won laurels for the commission by getting 3 rd position in Pre-engineering Group in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual examination 2018 held under Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). Bareera Sadia D/O Muhammad Riaz-ud-Din of PAEC Girls College Chashma got 1042 marks out of 1100. Earlier, another student of PAEC Education Centre Chashma, Ireefa-tus-Sattar had also bagged overall second position in FBISE Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual exam 2018.

Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem has felicitated Bareera Sadia and Ireefa-tus- Sattar for showing brilliant results and making the employees of the commission proud and hoped that all other educational institutions being run under the aegis of the commission would work with utmost commitment and dedication to further excel in the field of education.

