PAEC connects 1100MW K-2 nuclear power plant to grid

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has gifted the nation with another 1100 megawatts (MWs) of clean, reliable and cost-effective electricity by connecting the much-awaited Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) to the national grid.

The Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had achieved criticality at the end of February and was undergoing certain safety tests and procedures before it could finally be connected to the grid.

Whereas the loading of nuclear fuel onto the plant was started on 1st December 2020 after getting clearance from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

It is pertinent to mention here that K-2 is the first NPP in Pakistan with generation capacity of 1100 MWs and its addition to the national grid will surely help improve the economy of the country. K-2 is one of the two similar under-construction NPPs located near Karachi and will be inaugurated for commercial operation by the end of May this year.

The other one, named K-3, is also in completion phase and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

PAEC is now running six NPPs in the country. Two of them are located in Karachi and are named Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) and K-2, while four sited at Chashma, in District Mianwali are named Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.

Earlier, the collective generation capacity of all PAEC-operated NPPs was around 1,400MWs.

The coming online of K-2 will nearly double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants in the country, substantially improving the overall share of

nuclear power in the energy mix.

Chairman Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem congratulated Member Power SaeedurRehman and his team on this great achievement.