PAEC clarifies about Chashma NPPs tripping

Staff Reporter

The country faced acute power shortfall since early morning of last Tuesday as NTDC grid lines tripped suddenly. Due to this break in the electrical transmission lines of the national grid, all four (4) nuclear power units at Chashma Nuclear Power station, were safely tripped automatically after actuation of in-built safety feature.

The spokesperson of PAEC, Mr. Shahid Riaz Khan clarifies that these Nuclear Power Plants(NPPs) have not shut down due to any internal faults of the plants rather it was initiated by tripping of Ludewala-Gatti lines and then tripping of Daud-Khel(DK)-Peshawar lines. During the power swing, the CNPGS-DK line-2 at DK end and CNPGS-Bannu lines at Bannu end also tripped which results in trip of the plants. It is pertinent to mention here that stability of the power transmission grid is essential for the operation of NPPs.

These nuclear power plants may be reconnected to the grid only after passing through all steps of the essential safety protocols and this whole process takes some time. Therefore, stability of the grid is of prime importance for the safe operation of nuclear power plants. The PAEC spokesperson added that the maintenance of grid-lines is mandatory for the safe operation of these nuclear power plants and stability in the transmission lines of the national grid may be ensured to avoid any adverse effect on the plants.

He said that the capacity factors of these plants are over 90 percent and may be increased if grid stability is ensured.

He said that all four units of Chashma have been connected to the grid on 2nd May, after NTDC gave green signal for grid stability.