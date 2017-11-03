PAEC chasing target

CHAIRMAN Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem has said the country was set to build at least three to four big reactors as it targets nuclear power capacity of 8,800 MW by 2030. In an interview, he said they have plans in place and are looking for proven technologies.

In a country where most of the institutions are on the decline due to lack of commitment and vision, it is a matter of great satisfaction that PAEC has always been successful in fulfilling expectations of the nation. Its scientists and engineers are constantly engaged in refining the country’s nuclear capability not only in strategic front but also in the field of energy, health and agriculture. Though the country is close to saying goodbye to the power outages – thanks to hard work of present government – but electricity needs would continue to rise especially when the pace of socio-economic development would pick up due to CPEC related projects. We have been emphasising in these columns that nuclear energy is clean and dependable source and its share in the national energy-mix should be increased significantly. It is satisfying that despite overt and covert barriers to transfer of technology and equipment to Pakistan, PAEC has been able to complete five nuclear power plants and work on two more projects in Karachi with a capacity of 2,200 MW is in progress. According to Chairman PAEC, contract for the eight nuclear power plants might be awarded soon. We are grateful to our Chinese friends for their sincere cooperation in nuclear energy programme despite criticism by the United States and some other countries. However, it is time we should also explore avenues of cooperation in the civil nuclear cooperation with countries like Russia. There should also be more focus on transfer of technology from other countries and indigenous research and development for which necessary funds should be provided to PAEC.

