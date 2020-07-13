PAEC achieves another milestone

CHASHMA Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (C-2) has achieved the milestone of continuous operation for a year, becoming the second electricity generation plant of the country to achieve this landmark after Chashma Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit-4 made the record a few days ago. This is, indeed, a living proof of professional competence and hard work of PAEC scientists, engineers and technicians who have delivered under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Muhammad Naeem.

In the backdrop of propaganda campaign unleashed by some vested local and foreign interests and the challenges thrown by Covid-19, which affected operations and working of almost all organizations and industries, this is not a mean achievement as it conveys a refreshing message to the nation that Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission was capable of delivering as per expectations of the people. This is also evident from the fact that C-1 and C-2 are producing electricity at an average tariff of Rs. 11.16/kWh, while C-2 has been operating at above 99% capacity factor. It is a matter of pride for Pakistan that the plant achieved the status of 11th best performing plant among 41 WANO-TC nuclear plants in the world. Extension of life of KANUPP, a highly complicated job, is yet another evidence of ingenuity and hard work of Pakistani scientists, engineers and technicians. The safe and perfect operation of nuclear power plants, a fact repeatedly acknowledged by the international nuclear watchdog – IAEA, also highlights the unjustified discriminatory approach of some world powers that are reluctant to enter into civil nuclear cooperation with Pakistan. They are extending fullest cooperation and assistance to India, which has poor record in this regard, but they are not willing even to supply the nuclear fuel to Pakistan. However, thanks to our trusted friend China, Pakistan is steadily proceeding ahead to achieve the goal of setting nuclear power plants to generate 8,800 MW of electricity and Beijing has also undertaken to ensure provision of nuclear fuel for lifetime of the plants. The country’s energy security efforts would receive a boost when under-construction K-2 and K-3 plants in Karachi would add 2,200 MW of electricity to the national grid. No doubt, the country is making worthwhile investment in nuclear energy field but our long-term interests demand diversion of more resources to change the energy mix and overcome the problem of circular debt. As pointed out by PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem, the organization is also striving to achieve United Nations’ Sustainable Goals (SDGs) like producing clean energy and socio-economic development of the country in health, agriculture and quality education. Mindful of the nuclear apartheid, PAEC has established its own engineering support set up to provide state of the art heavy mechanical as well as high precision engineering equipment support to all of its projects and plants. In addition it has the capacity to provide engineering services to other public/private sector industries in Pakistan. Such efforts, aimed at indigenization, need to be supported through all means in the given regional and global environment. One must also acknowledge the unmatched contribution of PAEC in ensuring provision of quality manpower to its own set-ups and other sectors of national life. It has set up many training institutes/centres, fully equipped with latest and state-of-the-art facilities, aiming to provide high quality education and training to its workforce and graduates produced by leading institutes like Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Karachi Institute of Power Engineering (KINPOE) and CHASNUPP Centre of Nuclear Training (CHASCENT) are rendering services not just in PAEC but have also excelled in other organizations and fields. Besides education, these institutions are also making valuable contribution towards the Research & Development (R&D) programs of Pakistan. Similarly, PAEC has taken the lead in utilizing nuclear technology to improve productivity of agriculture sector through the introduction of new crop varieties, pest control technologies, plant nutrition and water management, animal health and productivity and food decontamination and preservation. Medical facilities and diagnostic centres established by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission are also one of the best in the country especially in credible diagnosis and treatment of cancer at affordable cost. Apart from all this, no one can truly gauge the enormous efforts and contribution of PAEC in strengthening national security and defence despite challenges and pressures of all sorts.