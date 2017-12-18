PACRA maintains ratings of Soneri Bank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) has maintained the long-term rating of “AA-” (Double A Minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (Single A One Plus) for Soneri Bank Limited (SBL) vide its notification dated: 15 December, 2017. PACRA has also maintained the credit rating of unsecured, subordinated & listed Term Finance Certificate (TFC-2) issue of worth PKR 3.00 billion at A+ (Single A Plus) vide its notification dated: 15 December, 2017. The ratings reflect Soneri Bank’s sustained business profile; system share remained intact YoY. Going forward, the Bank, while focusing to improve asset quality, intends to follow a prudent strategy in terms of advances growth. Enhancing non-fund based exposure, in turn fee income and would be targeted while capitalizing on potential business opportunities expected from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. At the same time, the strategy would be to mobilize low-cost deposits with an increase in branch network.