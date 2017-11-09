PACRA assigns initial credit ratings to Gas & Oil Pak Ltd

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd.(GO) has been assigned a credit rating of A in long term and A1in short term by PACRA.

GO, the fastest growing Oil Marketing Company (OMC) was granted permission to establish an OMC by Government of Pakistan (GOP) on June12,2012. Sales & Marketing commenced on Nov13,2014 after approvals from OGRA on fulfilment of commitments undertaken by the company for establishing depots in Pakistan.

GO has rapidly grown to capture significant market share in the OMC Sector through its strategically placed storage depots in Punjab, Sindh &KPK and a network of almost 300 retail outlets.

Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd currently holds 3°/o market share in Oil Marketing Sector and plans to aggressively penetrate the sector through investment in its logistics, I infrastructure and expansion of Retail Network.