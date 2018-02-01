PACRA assigns AA+ rating to JSCL’s TFC-11

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has assigned a preliminary rating of long-term Rating AA+ to proposed TFC-11 of Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Limited.

According to PACRA, the ratings reflect JSCL’s strong risk absorption capacity emanating from a sizeable investment portfolio mainly financed through equity. These are pre-dominantly strategic in nature; notably, most are listed with adequate liquidity. The JSCL has built a non-strategic book of investments having a market value of around PKR3bln at end September 2017. The company intends to penetrate energy, petroleum and infrastructure segment.

The JSCL’s financial profile is supported by its strategic investments in financial sectors including banking and insurance. The company benefits from ensuing dividend stream, which is expected to increase with improving underlying entities.

Oversight framework for the strategic investments is improving. JSCL has a low leveraged capital structure.