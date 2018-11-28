Packed day-2 of IDEAS’18

Staff Reporter

The 10th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2018) entered its successful second day at Karachi’s Expo Centre on Wednesday.

The four-day defence exhibition was inaugurated by President Arif Alvi on November 27 and will continue till November 30. IDEAS 2018 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates – domestic and foreigners, and Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity with 522 exhibitors from 51 countries, including Pakistan, the officials informed. Organised under the aegis of Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), IDEAS bring together defence industry players from different parts of the world.

