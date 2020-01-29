Packages Mall brings ‘Kids Jungle Safari’ to City

Pakistan’s leading shopping destination Packages Mall announced the Kids Jungle Safari on January 24 set to carry on February 9. Jungle Safari provides a platform for families to come together through quality entertainment for children and parents alike. The event showcases a plethora of activities namely, live animals, origami lessons, story-telling, painting and Virtual Reality amongst many others. Shoppers who make a purchase beyond PKR 2500/- at mall outlets will be provided exclusive access to the Kids Safari.

The concept behind the event is to promote togetherness of families and provide them with a healthy entertainment outlet where they can indulge in and experience edutainment centered around animals under one roof. By providing a space for the children to safely interact with animals and animal related fun activities, Packages Mall aims to instill empathy and awareness amongst the younger generation towards different species.

“Packages Mall is delighted to bring a much-needed opportunity for families to come together and immerse in the concept of Jungle Safari. Children are brimming with energy and passion; it is the duty of our generation to create safe spaces for them to express themselves and learn from each other in a healthy environment, said Shahzad Anwar, Marketing Manager, Packages Mall.

In addition to the standard activities, Packages Mall has also collaborated with Rahman and Rahman Dental Clinic to launch the “Smile Safari” campaign which offers free dental checkups for children.