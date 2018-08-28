Package for resolution of Sindh water issue demanded

Hyderabad

MNA Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman has urged the federal government to grant a comprehensive package for Sindh government to resolve the water issue of the province. The water crisis in Sindh is the key issue which needs to be resolved at the earliest, Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman said while talking to media persons after presiding over a meeting of the stakeholders which held at Makhdoom House on Sunday evening to formulate comprehensive plan for development of Matiairi district.

In order to assess the losses due to water crisis, he informed that Sindh Chief Minister had formed a committee with assigning the task to review the availability as well as need of water for release into the sea so that the fertile agriculture fields could be saved from destruction. Being the member national assembly, Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman said that he would raise all issues being faced by Sindh including the water crisis.

Responding to questions, he said that concerned provincial ministers would be invited to visit Matiari district and resolve the grievances of the people which included the non availability of safe water and closing of schools.

He said that he would personally visit the schools of the district after receiving list of closed schools from district administration. To another question, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had nominated its candidate for presidential election and the party elected representative would poll their vote in accordance to party decision. There is no final word or enmity in politics, he said and added that each political party had its own manifesto and all political parties have right to extend cooperation to each other in accordance to their respective manifestos.

He said that PPP fully desires to give time to the present federal government which also stated by the PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in speech to national assembly. The PPP would review the hundred days performance of the government and if the government succeeded to fulfill its commitments during the period, the party would appreciate the same otherwise it possessed the right of criticism on policies, he added.—APP

