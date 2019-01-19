Pacific Rim trade bloc meets in Tokyo

Tokyo

Trade ministers of a Pacific Rim trade bloc geared up to roll out and expand the market-opening initiative as they met Saturday in Tokyo, reaffirming their commitment to open and free trade and inviting new membership.

The Pacific Rim free trade agreement, rejected by President Donald Trump after he took office in 2017, took effect at the end of last year after Australia became the sixth nation to ratify it. So far, seven of the 11 member countries have done so, and the others are expected to follow through soon.

Known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, it aims to streamline trade and slash tariffs to facilitate more business among member nations with a combined population of nearly 500 million people and GDP of $13.5 trillion.

The trade officials at the meeting in Japan’s capital reaffirmed the importance to promote free trade and economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

