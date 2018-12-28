PAC to work diligently without discrimination: Shahbaz

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Mian Shahbaz Sharif, President of PML-N and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, on Friday chaired the first meeting of Public Accounts Committee and said the members the PAC would work as a team, under the ambit of law.

Shahbaz Sharif said the committee will work diligently and without any discrimination, adding that the former members of the committee had done a great job.

The first meeting was attended by Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Raja Riaz, Fakhar Imam, Nasrullah Dreshak, Noor Alam Khan, Sherry Rehman, Riaz Fatyana, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Semi Aizdi, Rana Tanveer, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Shiraz Mehmood.

During the meeting, an overview of the Royal Palm Golf Club Lahore and other cases were discussed. The chairman said that the committee should be briefed about these cases on Monday.

Shahbaz Sharif summoned the details of cases sent to National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency in the past.

“We will try to work as per law through teamwork. PAC is not a forum to broadcast news on media. NAB should provide details of the cases to the committee until Tuesday,” said Shahbaz Sharif.

The chairman said that on Tuesday three to four sub-committees of the PAC will be formed and citizens complaints will also come under discussion in the committee.

Sub-committees will be formed for the audit papers of PML-N tenure, he added. “PAC has done a commendable job in the past. It is an important forum and it should work diligently and without any discrimination,” asserted Shahbaz.

“Cases related to New Islamabad Airport are yet with NAB,” said Sherry Rehman following which Shahbaz Sharif asked for an explanation from the accountability watchdog.

Dreshak said that the committee should not give an impression that it was putting pressure on some institution to which Shahbaz Sharif said that no such impression will be given adding that NAB had said themselves that they would give a briefing on Tuesday.

