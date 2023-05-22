PAC to take up Supreme Court Dam Fund issue on Tuesday; summons SC Registrar, AGP, SBP governor, NAB chairman, DG FIA

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to take up the issue of the Dams Fund of the Supreme Court and examination of 95 audit paras of the court on May 23 (Tuesday).

In this regard, the PAC has summoned the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General for Pakistan, the Governor State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the Director General Federal Investigation Authority (FIA). It has also summoned secretaries of ministries of finance, planning, development and special initiatives and Law and Justice.

In its previous last meeting, the PAC gave a “last chance” to the registrar of the apex court to ensure his presence in the meeting. The PAC had warned that if he skips the meeting, a warrant could be issued for attending the meeting.

Details of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, created by former chief justice Saqib Nisar, along with its utilisation and status of the audit conducted by the Auditor General of Pakistan under this judgement that the funds shall be subject to audit since the creation of the Fund to-date have been sought.

Also, it will examine 95 Audit Paras since the Financial Year 1987-88 in respect of the Supreme Court of Pakistan as per the list provided by the Office of the AGP in the meeting of the PAC held on 16th May 2023.