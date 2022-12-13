PAC seeks details of gifts received by PM, forces chief, judges

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday sought the details of the gifts given to prime ministers, chiefs of the armed forces, and judges.

Chairing the PAC meeting, Noor Alam Khan sought details of the official gifts received by government officials apart from lawmakers, including those serving in the military, during official trips or meetings. According to details, the chairman PAC asked for the record of all the gifts in Toshakhana, including the gifts received by auditors, generals, political leaders, and bureaucrats in the past 10 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier Imran Khan.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million rupees.” The PTI chairman challenged the ECP verdict and said that he will approach the court against his disqualification.

The PAC also discussed the issue of government leasing official houses, shops, flats, and petrol pumps came up for discussion. The meeting was told that the PTI government did not collect Rs87 million in rent and lease from the allottees from 2018 to 2019. The committee was told that most of the tenants have been given ownership documents of official properties.