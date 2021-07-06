PAC refers illegal PR land lease to NAB

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Public Accounts Committee on Monday ex-pressed serious reservation over Pakistan Railways irregular lease of land by overriding the decision of Executive Committee which result Rs612.99 loss to Pakistan Railways.

After proper discussion, the PAC referred the case to National Accountability Bureau for investigation over the lease of PR’s commercial land as domestic land for 33 years of lease.

The value of land was evaluated as for domestic use of land while actually the land was utilized for commercial purposes.

Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer and Noor Alam Khan was of the view that it is illegal that a piece of land given for domestic consumption but in reality it was used for commercial purposes.

The committee was of the view that PR has maximum assets across the country but due to corruption the department was confronting in miserable situation.