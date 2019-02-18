PTI Government agreed for the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman of Public Account Committee. Chairmanship of PAC is very important for the welfare and betterment of nation. It deals all the matters of accountability. Making Shahbaz Sharif chairman is a good news for PMLN party and supporters but unfortunately it’s bad news for Pakistan. PAC is a committee that will check the progress of accountability and combating corruption and related matters in whole country. But a man who is facing cases in NAB and other courts, how can he become chairmanship of PAC?.

The chairman of PAC should be given to that person who is fair in all matters. He should not be involve in any case of corruption. He should be man of characters.

In Pakistan’s constitution it is not mentioned that the chairman of PAC will be the opposition leader. When there is no compulsory order in constitution then why PTI accept this demand of opposition. Whether PTI is working for nation or for only opposition??? If they are working for Pakistan then they should not compromise on such issues and they should take all decisions for the betterment of nation. Morally Shahabaz Sharif should not accept this post.

Government should change its decision because its against the will of public. Public demand a fair chairman of PAC’s committee nor a man who is involve in corruption himself. By this decision common pubic and PTI leadership is not happy. National and international media talking about it. It will affect the whole process of accountability. When you are catching flies then catch tigers too. When you will oblige opposition parties then public will feel doubt about your credibility. If you want fair accountability then remove Shahbaz Sharif from chairmanship of PAC. Otherwise it shows that you have soft corner for Shahbaz Sharif and hard for Nawaz Sharif and Zardari.

UMAR BIN ABDUL AZIZ

Islamabad

