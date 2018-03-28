PAC asks PEC to clarify position

Issuing illegal licences to foreign companies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is denting national exchequer in billions of rupees as it has been accused of bypassing its byelaws for issuing licences to a number of foreign companies to execute ongoing mega construction projects in the country. Taking a serious notice of the news appeared in a section of press, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had directed the quarters concerned to clarify its position over the issue through an office memorandum, the PAC spokesman said.

He said the memorandum was issued on January 25, in which the PEC was given a week time to respond over the issue but it did not pay any heed towards it. He said on March 15, after passing almost one and half month, the PAC Wing had sent a reminder to the PEC to furnish a comprehensive report over the allegations leveled against it in media as such actions (if any) would deprive Pakistani firms from their legitimate right to work and cause serious damage to the national economy.

According to the memorandum, the PEC has alleged to issue licences to foreign companies by ignoring mandatory conditions of issuing Project Specific Licences and Joint Ventures with Pakistani companies as prerequisite under Clause 4(11) and 7(2) of Construction and Engineering Works Bye-laws.