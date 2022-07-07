PAC approves removal of Javed Iqbal as head of missing persons body

The Public Accounts Committee said on Thursday that it had sent a recommendation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of former justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, as the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was established in 2011 and Iqbal, who was also the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau until recently, has been heading it since then.

The development followed Tayyaba Gul’s recent appearance before the committee. In 2019, Gul was involved in a leaked video clip showing alleged clandestine and illicit relations between her and Iqbal.

Gul, and her husband, Mohammad Farooq, were facing inquiries in NAB when the scandal surfaced. Later, NAB had filed a reference against them before an accountability court in Lahore. Last month, it was reported that she submitted an application with PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, seeking inquiry against Iqbal, NAB Lahore DG (Retd) Maj Shahzad Saleem and other officials of the bureau for implicating her in a corruption reference. During Thursday's meeting, which the former NAB chairman chose to skip, the PAC reviewed the alleged video scandal involving Iqbal.