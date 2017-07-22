PAC for accelerating pace of disposing of court cases

Peshawar

Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has directed all provincial departments for contacting Advocate General for bringing acceleration the pace of disposing of cases in courts to dispose deferred audit objections as soon as possible.

The directives were issued during a meeting of the committee held in KP House, Abbottabad with MPA Qurban Ali Khan in the chair. Besides, MPAs Mahmood Jan Khan, Arbab Wasim Hayat, Mufti Said Janan and Mohammad Idreees Khattak, the Secretary Assembly Amanullah, Secretary Food Asmatullah Khan, Additional Secretary Assembly Amjad Ali Khan, the authorities of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed concern over the matter and observed that due to sub-judiousness audit against different departments is delayed and the process remained continued for years, which delay the decisions of the public Accounts Committee and further complication of the situation.

The PAC reviewed audit objections of Rs 2.97 million in Food Department during financial year 2013-14 and while taking notice of not uploading wheat provided by Food Department Punjab and inflicting a loss of Rs 67.6 million on public exchequer sought details from the department. Food Department clarified that the concerned amount is Rs 2.9 million, which is shown manifold higher by the Audit Department.

The department has approached its counterpart in Punjab, which is agreed on the payment of arrears, which will be adjusted in FY 2016-17. However, PAC expressed reservations and dissatisfaction referred the statistical and other matters to a sub-committee headed by MPA Mufti Said Janan.—APP